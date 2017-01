EVANS, Colo. -- Peter Steeves is a Weld County animal control officer who apparently has a tough time distancing himself from his work.

That attribute favored a blind blue heeler he recently came upon.



Steeves was helping with an eviction call where the owners’ no longer wanted the dog, which appeared to be malnourished and neglected.

“He's older, he's blind, he's got some health questions," Steeves said of the dog.

Steeves initially took the dog to a shelter. But, when they called back saying they were having trouble placing the dog, Steeves sent his wife, Tricia, a photo of the dog.

“The second I saw the picture, I was like, ‘Dang it, bring him home,’" Tricia Steeves said. “My husband definitely has a soft spot for dogs, and thankfully -- I do as well."

The couple already had three dogs, but had just enough room in their hearts and home for one more.



"I named him Spock because of his ears,” Tricia said. “I'm a big Star Trek fan, so I was pretty excited.”

"For us, it was part of a mutual Christmas present,” Peter said. “We adopted in late December and made him an official part of the family."



The Steeves live in Evans, where code allows for four dogs in a single family home.



“Our third dog was a dog that he had also brought home that he had also fallen in love with," Tricia said.

"We've rescued a few over the years for different reasons," said Peter. “Spock is a lover. There was some concern that he might not be that friendly, but he’s just a mellow fella.”

"He's just a cuddly monster,” Tricia said.

