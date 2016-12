HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A massive fire at a Chili's Restaurant in Highlands Ranch led police to shut down local roads.

Police said the restaurant at University and County Line Road became fully engulfed just after 3 p.m., leading to chaos on University and heavy smoke on C-470.

Officers shut down University, as drivers could not see in either direction, but still decided to drive through.

The building, which continued to burn as of 4 p.m., suffered major damage, including a partial roof collapse.

Drivers across the metro area could see the smoke from miles away.

It's not yet known how the fire started, or if anybody suffered injury in the blaze. Denver7 will update this story with those details when they become available.

