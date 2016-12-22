The 5 best things to do while stuck at Denver International Airport this holiday season

DENVER -- Waiting for a flight at Denver International Airport during the holiday season doesn’t mean you have to settle in for a hours-long people-watching binge. DIA offers several unique activities to keep those layover blues at bay.

Here are the five best things to do while waiting for a flight at DIA:

1. Ice skating

Yes, you can ice skate at the airport! The rink is located in the open-air plaza near the Westin. The rink operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will close for the season Jan. 1. The rink includes free ice skate rentals, music, and carolers.

2. Art show

DIA is known for having one of the best and most expansive collections of public art among any airport. In between flights, take a walk around the terminal to spot statues and murals, or stroll along the concourses for unexpected artistic encounters.

3. Take in the view

Need to remind yourself want you’ll be leaving? It’s easy to take in the view of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains at DIA. The best breathtaking views can be had at the west end of the C gates.

4. Get your cardio on

Exercising is one of the best ways to deal with stress and the holiday season offers an endless supply of it. Plug in the earbuds and walk around the concourse. Two laps around the Jeppesen Terminal is a mile.

5. Shopping

Need to catch up on some last-minute Christmas shopping? There are several options for those procrastinators stuck at DIA. The concourses and Jeppesen Terminal all offer gifts, souvenirs, apparel, and electronics.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.