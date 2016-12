DENVER – A beloved, longtime bear at the Denver Zoo was put down after suffering from several illnesses associated with old age.

Tenzing the bear was euthanized Thursday at the zoo. The 31-year-old female bear was exhibiting an acute decline in her overall quality of life, the zoo announced Friday.

Tenzing has been part of the Denver Zoo for almost 30 years. She was born at Germany’s Koln Zoo on January 8, 1985, and came to Denver Zoo in December 1987.

The median life span of Asiatic black bears in zoos is 29.3 years. She was the last Asiatic black bear to reside at the Denver Zoo.

Zoo officials say they do not plan to replace her species and are currently considering future plans for that space.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.