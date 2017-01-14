Beagle trapped on island on Denver lake rescued by team of firefighters

Ice rescue leads to

Mark Belcher
1:44 PM, Jan 13, 2017
8:32 PM, Jan 13, 2017
firefighters | dog | rescued | beagle

Denver7 photojournalist Eric English shows us a little guy who needed a little help to get back to shore.

Eric English
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER -- Dogs chase geese, but one beagle in Denver took his love for the birds too far, running across the ice of Denver's Sloans Lake. 

The dog, named Theo, became trapped after scurrying across the ice for a flock of geese just before 11 a.m., leading his owner to call Denver Fire Department for help.

Denver Fire's ice rescue team geared up to cross the ice to get to an island on the lake. All the while, the flock of geese meandered around, almost mocking the dog's position as they are comfortable crossing ice. 

It took firefighters nearly a half hour to cross the ice and wrangle the pup, as Theo attempted to run from the unfamiliar, orange-clad, dry-suited firefighters.

Additional firefighters were called in to corner Theo on the small island, eventually leading to his capture. 

Firefighters reunited a cold, but relieved owner to a shivering Theo. The owner explained Theo had escaped from his backyard. 

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top