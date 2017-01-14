Beagle trapped on island on Denver lake rescued by team of firefighters

DENVER -- Dogs chase geese, but one beagle in Denver took his love for the birds too far, running across the ice of Denver's Sloans Lake.

The dog, named Theo, became trapped after scurrying across the ice for a flock of geese just before 11 a.m., leading his owner to call Denver Fire Department for help.

Denver Fire's ice rescue team geared up to cross the ice to get to an island on the lake. All the while, the flock of geese meandered around, almost mocking the dog's position as they are comfortable crossing ice.

It took firefighters nearly a half hour to cross the ice and wrangle the pup, as Theo attempted to run from the unfamiliar, orange-clad, dry-suited firefighters.

Additional firefighters were called in to corner Theo on the small island, eventually leading to his capture.

Firefighters reunited a cold, but relieved owner to a shivering Theo. The owner explained Theo had escaped from his backyard.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.