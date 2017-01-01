Autopsy reveals cause of death in chairlift fall in Granby

The lift at Ski Granby Ranch is temporally closed, but the rest of the resort is open. Granby Ranch is offering 40 percent off lift tickets until the Quickdraw lift is operational. The fatal fall is the first in the state in over a decade.
It's not clear what led to the fall, but a witness says the chair the family was on did not have its safety bar down when it began to swing side to side. The swaying caused the chair to hit a pole, ejecting the three passengers.
The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating an incident. They inspect lifts twice a season, once before the slopes open and another surprise visit during the season.