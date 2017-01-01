Autopsy reveals cause of death in chairlift fall in Granby

GRANBY, Colo. -- An autopsy into the cause of a Texas mother's death after falling from a Colorado ski lift was released Saturday.

The Grand County Medical Examiner determined that Kelly Huber, 40, died from a traumatic rupture of the aorta and blunt force trauma to the torso.

She and her two daughters fell 25 feet from the Quickdraw lift at Granby Ranch ski area Thursday morning.

The two girls, 9 and 12, were injured but survived. The 12-year-old is listed in fair condition at Children’s Hospital in Aurora. The 9-year-old girl was treated and released to family.

RELATED

1 dead; 2 injured after falling from ski lift in Colorado

Authorities identify mom killed in chairlift fall in Granby

State law requires ski lifts to be inspected every morning prior to skier and snowboarder use

The lift at Ski Granby Ranch is temporally closed, but the rest of the resort is open. Granby Ranch is offering 40 percent off lift tickets until the Quickdraw lift is operational. The fatal fall is the first in the state in over a decade.

It's not clear what led to the fall, but a witness says the chair the family was on did not have its safety bar down when it began to swing side to side. The swaying caused the chair to hit a pole, ejecting the three passengers.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating an incident. They inspect lifts twice a season, once before the slopes open and another surprise visit during the season.