Authorities warn of possible attacks on churches, holiday gatherings

DENVER -- Federal authorities warned law enforcement authorities across the nation Friday that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites.

The warning was issued after a publicly available list of U.S. churches was posted on a militants' social media site. It also came just days after Monday's attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 dead and 56 injured.

The Archdiocese of Denver has alerted its pastors of the threat. Mass will happen under the watch of security.

"We're here to serve our people regardless of what somebody says or implies or does, and that we believe that God's going to protect us in our mission," said Father Ron Cattany of Denver’s Cathedral Basilica.

As religious institutions take notice, officials from the state are working with the Feds and local police. Officials stress there are no specific threats toward Colorado.

"We have to keep in mind every that incident starts local. So it's key that they know what's going on; it's key that we are sharing information back and forth," said Micki Trost of the State of Colorado Homeland Security Office.

The state wants to remind the public of the importance of sharing any suspicious behavior with officials. There are a number of tools including a website and a mobile application which can be accessed through this website: http://dhsem.state.co.us/prevention-security/ciac

