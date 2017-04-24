Authorities search for missing at-risk teen from Aurora

Robert Garrison
5:57 AM, Apr 24, 2017
1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. – Authorities are searching for a missing Aurora teen who is considered as at-risk.

Juan Campos-Rocha, 13, was last seen at his home near the 1600 Block of North Galena at approximately 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

He is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants, and white shoes.

Juan is developmentally disabled. He has gone missing before but was found in a park.

If you see Juan call local police immediately. Aurora Police can be reached by calling 303-627-3100.

