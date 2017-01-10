Authorities issue arrest warrant in Palisade murder case; suspect considered armed and dangerous

Kurt Sevits
4:46 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Matthew Mitchell, jail booking photo (Photo: Colorado Dept. of Corrections)

GRAND JUNCTION – The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the October murder of a man in Palisade.

Deputies said Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mitchell is wanted in connection with the killing of Paul Davis in Palisade on Oct. 16. Mitchell was previously named as a person of interest in that case.

KJCT reports deputies responded to a home on G 7/10 Road just before midnight Oct. 16 and found Davis dead from gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest.

Mitchell is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft of $5,000 to $20,000 and possession of a firearm by a previous offender.

Deputies said Mitchell’s whereabouts are unknown, but he was last seen in Golden on Jan. 4 driving a 2005 dark blue Cadillac with a temporary Colorado tag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact law enforcement right away.

