Authorities: Decapitated dogs in western Colorado were hit by train, but may have been dead already

Associated Press
10:14 PM, Apr 25, 2017
train | dogs | mesa county | pit bulls | pitbulls
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a family's young pit bull dogs that were found decapitated on railroad tracks in western Colorado were hit by a freight train.

Mesa County sheriff's investigators say a Union Pacific conductor reported seeing the two dead dogs intact on the tracks April 19 but couldn't stop the train in time.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help figuring out how the dogs died and how they got on the train tracks. The dogs were found dead in the community of Orchard Mesa, next to Grand Junction.

Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top