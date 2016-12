AURORA, Colo. -- After breaking up a massive fight that prompted an evacuation at the Town Center Aurora Mall, police say they're searching for new evidence.

Officers evacuated the mall after a crowd caused what police described as a "disturbance" and encircled officers who were attempting to detain people for fighting.

The crowd swelled to roughly 500 people, and the officers had to call for backup. Eventually, police were able to evacuate the mall and take five juveniles into custody.

Now police are searching for anybody who may have taken a photo or video of the altercation, specifically inside of the mall.

Much video has surfaced outside of the mall, but officers say they're specifically searching for anything depicting what led up to or what happened as officers were encircled.

Police say anybody with this evidence is asked to contact police via this email address.

