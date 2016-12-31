Aurora PD: Man crossing East Colfax killed by drunk driver

AURORA, Colo. -- A man crossing East Colfax Avenue in Aurora Friday night was killed by an alleged drunk driver who fled the scene but was later arrested.

Police were called the area around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a man was crossing East Colfax Avenue mid-block between Nome and Oswego Street when he was struck in the westbound lanes.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The car that struck the man fled eastbound on East Colfax Avenue. Police later caught up with the suspect and arrested the woman for vehicular homicide, fleeing the scene of a fatal accident and driving under the influence.

The unidentified suspect was booked into jail on a $200,000 bond.

