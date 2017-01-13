Aspen schools remove seat belts from buses due to safety

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The Aspen School District has removed all seat belts from some of its buses due to safety concerns.

The Aspen Times reports that District Transportation Director Gary Vavra says since lap belts, which were equipped in the district's larger buses, are more damaging in an accident than none at all, the district moved to remove the belts entirely.

The district owns 22 large buses with lap belts as opposed to three-point shoulder seat belts. Vavra says replacing the belts with three-point belts would cost the district $330,000 and that such a change isn't feasible at this time.

The district also owns seven 14-passenger minibuses, which are equipped with three-point shoulder seat belts. Those seat belts will remain.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

