Armenian Genocide resolution adopted in Colorado Legislature

DENVER — The Colorado State Legislature adopted a resolution recognizing the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Members of both the House of Representatives and Senate voted unanimously to adopt the resolution at the capitol on Wednesday.

The Armenian genocide killed 1.5 million men, women, and children of Armenian descent from 1915 to 1923.

The resolution states: "We express support for efforts toward constructive and durable relations between the country of Armenia, the homeland for the 22 Armenian people, and its neighbors, based upon acknowledgment of the facts and ongoing consequences of the Armenian genocide, and a fair, just, and comprehensive international resolution of this crime against humanity."

Members of the Armenians of Colorado organization and the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) attended the adoption.

Armenians of Colorado began with a group of 15 Armenian members around 1980. At least 125 families are involved in the organization today.

ANCA-WR is a grassroots public affairs organization devoted to advancing issues of concern to the Armenian American community.

A film about the Armenian Genocide called "The Promise" is currently in movie theaters.