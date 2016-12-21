Missing 23-month-old girl from Arapahoe County found safe

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – The sheriff’s office said just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday it had found a 23-month-old girl who had been missing and that the girl was safe.

The girl was first reported missing by authorities around 9:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said she was last seen in the 8800 block of E. Florida Ave. sometime before 5 p.m.

A woman was hospitalized at the same location just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, and people nearby told deputies the toddler should have been in the apartment.

However the young girl, Mikaela Hundley, was not there at the time.

The sheriff’s office says deputies have searched the area and asked neighbors if they had seen the girl, but she hasn’t been found.

It says it doesn’t know if the child was placed with someone else before deputies arrived to the apartment or if she simply “wandered off.” The sheriff's office did not specify if the woman who was hospitalized was the girl's mother.

No information on where the girl was found was released by authorities as of 10:30 p.m.

