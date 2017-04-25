Another 'Mystery Plane' identified: 'Air Force One' seen flying low over Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Another unidentified plane flew low over Colorado on Tuesday morning, garnering attention from thousands below. That plane is commonly known as Air Force One.

Although technically a plane only receives the call sign Air Force One when the President of the United States is on board, the U.S. owns two units of a highly advanced plane that customarily carries POTUS.

GALLERY | Denver7 received dozens of photos. Check out the best photos here, or tap the photo below.

Denver7 confirmed with Air Force officials on Tuesday that one of the U.S.'s two Boeing 747-200B series aircrafts was conducting training over Colorado skies. The plane is also commonly known as a VC-25A.

No, President Trump wasn't aboard, but what was seen over Colorado is one of only two planes equipped to carry the most powerful leader of the free world conducting an important mission.

No passengers were aboard the plane as it went about its mission, Air Force Officials said, describing the mission as a maintenance cycle. The low-flying flight was mandatory testing to ensure it is certified to return to Presidential service.

The Aircraft offers advanced electronic communications, facilities fit for the POTUS and a galley that can serve meals to 100 people.

This isn't the first mystery plane that has captured the attention of Colorado onlookers. Check out this story, which received national attention.