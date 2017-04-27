Amid string of Denver ICE detainees, immigrants' rights groups push for tougher Denver policy

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
DENVER – Amid a string of recent high-profile detainments by federal immigration agents in the Denver area, a host of immigrants’ rights organizations are pushing Denver officials to expand the city's pro-immigrant policies.
Hernandez, a 44-year-old Mexican native, has had several applications for stays of removal denied in the past several years after he was scheduled for deportation in 2010, despite criminal charges in his case eventually being dropped.
The immigrants’ rights groups will present a policy aimed at expanding rights for undocumented immigrants in Denver to the mayor and city council Thursday.
ICE enforcement in the Denver area has been the subject of much attention in recent months, as President Donald Trump’s administration refocuses its efforts on detaining and deporting people living in the U.S. illegally.
“Orange is the New Black” actress Diane Guerrero will be at the event to discuss growing up without her deported parents, which starts at 5:45 p.m. and runs until 8 at the Denver Inner City Parish.