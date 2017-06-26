Amid closure of US 6 for car retrieval, body located in creek

GOLDEN, Colo. — A planned closure of the US 6 in Golden to retrieve a car that crashed into the rushing waters in Clear Creek Canyon became more complicated Monday after authorities discovered a body in the waterway.

Crews announced the closure over the weekend, as the car plunged into the waterway in a Friday crash. The discovery of a body extended the closure from a three-hour shutdown — scheduled between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — into a new investigation.

First responders geared up for a water recovery, placing the body in a bag and turning over the body to the coroner Monday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid said the body was found just three fourths of a mile from the car, but it's not yet known if the body is connected to the crash.

