All four of Colorado's Congressional Democrats say they will attend Trump's inauguration

Blair Miller
6:35 PM, Jan 16, 2017
3 hours ago
inauguration | jared polis | michael bennet | ed perlmutter | diana degette

Colorado's Democratic Congresspeople plan to attend inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power next week on January 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
2017 Getty Images

DENVER – As handfuls of Democratic Congressional representatives say they plan to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration, Colorado’s all say they will be attending.

Many Democratic members of Congress started saying over the weekend that they wouldn’t attend the inaugural ceremony, which is a tradition but not a requirement, after a spat between Georgia Rep. John Lewis and the president-elect.

Rep. Lewis said in an interview late last week he wouldn’t attend the inauguration after he questioned Trump’s legitimacy as president in an interview with NBC News. He said in the interview that he doesn’t believe Trump is a “legitimate” president because of the allegations Russia intervened in the General Election.

After Trump saw the interview, he tweeted out that Lewis was “all talk” and “no action,” saying Lewis should instead focus on his own district, which Trump called “crime infested” and “burning.”

Many Congressional Democrats took issue with Trump’s words, calling it an attack on Lewis, who had a large part in the civil rights actions in the 1960s. He marched in Selma and was an ally of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s.

The Congressional Black Caucus led the boycott of the inauguration, but many Democrats followed suit Monday in saying they would also boycott the event.

However, when asked Monday if they would attend, Colorado’s four Congressional Democrats all said they would be there.

Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Jared Polis all confirmed with Denver7's Marc Stewart that they would attend Trump’s inauguration. The state’s Republican members of Congress all said they plan to attend as well.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top