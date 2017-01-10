After historic season, University of Colorado football coach Mike MacIntyre gets contract extension

BOULDER, Colo. – After a career year that earned him several national coach of the year awards, University of Colorado head football coach Mike MacIntyre earned himself a new contract extension.

The university announced Monday MacIntyre signed a new three-year extension that will keep him under contract with the Buffs through the 2021 season.

He had previously been under contract through 2018. His deal, now at five years, will pay him an average of $3.25 million per year and a total of $16.25 million.

MacIntyre led Colorado to a 10-4 record this year, which included an 8-1 record in Pac-12 Conference play and a division championship.

"I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there's no place my family and I would rather be," MacIntyre said. "We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning."

MacIntyre won only 10 games in his first three seasons as coach of the Buffs, but with a program full of his own recruits, coached by his own staff for their collegiate careers, he doubled his win total this season.

The university says the football team’s seven-win improvement in conference play this season was the Pac-12’s largest in its 101-year history.

The Buffs also sold out their first game since 2008 in this year’s season finale.

MacIntyre has taken home seven of the country’s eight national coach of the year awards, earning honors as Walter Camp, Associated Press, and ESPN/Home Deport Coach of the Year, among others.

He and legendary CU coach Bill McCartney are the only Buffs coaches to have won national coach of the year awards.

He also became the first CU coach to win conference coach of the year honors since Gary Barnett in 2004.

