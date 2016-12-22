Affidavit: Coworkers flagged taboo contact leading to Teacher's aide sex scandal in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. – A newly-released affidavit reveals that a special education assistant accused of sexual assault was seen on several occasions inappropriately close to a 14-year-old boy and that it was “common knowledge” the two were always hanging out.

Police arrested Jerica Zoe Enriquez, 24, Tuesday on sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and obscenity to a minor charges – both felonies.

The Greeley-Evans School District 6 teacher’s assistant is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy. The boy is a student at Jefferson Middle School, where Enriquez worked as a special education assistant. Police say the victim was not a student of hers.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators that Enriquez had sex with him at least twice in her vehicle at a Greeley park. None of the alleged physical sexual contact occurred on school grounds.

Greeley Police investigators said in the affidavit that witnesses had seen Enriquez inappropriately close to the victim on multiple occasions. A school employee told police that she had seen Enriquez give the victim a piggyback ride. Another time, Enriquez was seen sitting with the victim in the school hallway with the boy’s legs draped over hers, the affidavit said. Both incidents were reported to school officials.

A student at the school told police that it was “common knowledge” that the two were always hanging out and flirted with each other.

Investigators also allegedly discovered several nude photos of the suspect on the victim’s phone. One of the photos included an image of a negative pregnancy test.

Investigators learned of the alleged relationship Dec. 1 by a mental health counselor who contacted police after hearing about the abuse from one of her clients. The client told the counselor that a teacher was having sex with a male student, the affidavit reads.

Enriquez is being held at the Weld County jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond pending her next court appearance, which is scheduled to be Jan. 5, 2017.

“It is our top priority to protect our students,” Greeley-Evans School District 6 spokeswoman Theresa Myers told Denver7.

Police say they are working to figure out if there are other possible victims.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.