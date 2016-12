Adams County authorities say two missing boys returned to great grandmother

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – Two young boys missing for a week from their great grandmother’s house were returned Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said Friday morning.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jim Morgen said someone called the office Thursday night to say they believed the two boys, 3-year-old Dathaiz Quintana and 2-year-old Gregorio Martinez, had been returned to their great grandmother, Irene Hernandez.

Deputies went to her home to check and found the boys there. Morgen said Hernandez told deputies she had forgotten to call authorities to let them know the boys had been returned.

She also told deputies that her doorbell rang and the boys were standing there. She said she wasn’t sure who returned them or where they had been.

Morgen said the boys’ mother, Shelina Martinez, has still not been located.

Martinez took the boys against court orders last week. Hernandez said Martinez showed up with two men and forced their way into the house, grabbed the two boys and drove off with them.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.