Adams County appeals to Colorado Supreme Court to uphold special marijuana sales tax

Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 5 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:30PM MST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 5:03AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 5:03AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:51AM MST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:09AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:51AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – Adams County will appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court to try to continue collecting a tax on marijuana sales that goes to a scholarship fund for low-income county students.
The county had been collecting a 3 percent tax on recreational pot since summer 2015 after it was approved by voters, but the cities of Northglenn, Aurora and Commerce City sued the county over the taxes, saying it didn’t have the authority to impose the tax.
The Adams County District Court ruled in September 2015 that the tax would be allowed, but that decision was reversed by the Colorado Court of Appeals in December.
Now, the county is appealing to the state’s high court to uphold the taxes, which it continues to collect pending the appeal.
The money from the tax goes to the Adams County Scholarship Fund and is matched by the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Program. The four-year scholarships go to students who are part of free and reduced school lunch programs in Adams County.
The county says the tax generated $500,000 for the fund in its first year. It says more than 50 students received scholarships from the program in May, and that another $1 million in scholarships will be awarded this year.
“Our residents understood the money generated from this tax could be used for education, and they overwhelmingly supported the tax by voting for this measure,” said Board Chairman Steve O’Dorisio in a statement. “The county will pursue all legal avenues to preserve its authority to collect this tax on retail marijuana that voters in every municipality approved.”
Some recreational marijuana sellers in the county have argued that the tax rate being higher than other cities and counties put them at a competitive disadvantage because of higher prices.
The county says it plans to file its petition with the supreme court sometime this month.
Should the court agree with the appeals court ruling, the county may have to pay the money back.