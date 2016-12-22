A billion likes for Betty: Denver Police salutes woman crucial to mounted patrol unit

DENVER – The Denver Police Department is asking for a “billion likes for Betty” on its Facebook account.

The department said she has been a crucial part of its horse-mounted patrol unit, even though she doesn’t work for them.

Betty and Jack Robertson live next door to the unit, which was re-established in 1985. Police say Betty has been there since the beginning, offering help during the construction of the barn and even donating nine horses. Her monetary support has helped keep the fledgling unit afloat, police said in the Facebook post.

The now 88-year-old Betty continues to visit the barn, and they say that’s what matters the most to the officers. She always stops by the barn with a smile for the officers, kisses for the horses and carrots for everyone, the post reads.

Officers in the unit are reaching out to Betty this holiday season to express their gratitude for her love and support through the more than 30 years it has been in the southwest Denver neighborhood.

