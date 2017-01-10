7 things to know about Denver's first female District Attorney Beth McCann

DENVER -- Beth McCann is assuming her position Tuesday as the Denver District Attorney. She’s not just picking up the mantle of the office held since the 19th century, she’ll be changing the history of the office.

McCann is the first female to hold the public office, and while it may seem small to some, it’s a moment of history for the City of Denver. Here’s what Denver residents need to know about their new DA.

1.) McCann handily won the election to become the first woman to hold the job in Denver,

Not only did McCann win, she crushed her opponent in the polls. She squared off against Helen Morgan, securing 74 percent of the vote – or nearly 100,000 more votes than Morgan.

2.) Her experience should help her succeed at the job.

She’s served as a deputy and chief deputy district attorney in the City of Denver, trying a host of criminal cases, civil cases and more.

3.) This isn’t the first time she’s made history.

McCann broke a glass ceiling in the 1990s under Mayor Wellington Webb when she became Denver’s first female Manager of Safety.

4.) McCann has served four terms representing House District 8 in east-central Denver.

While serving, she has sat on the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice and the Mental Health in the Criminal Justice System Task Force.

5.) During her time representing Colorado, McCann says she has created true change.

She points to two laws passed just this past session that prohibit the use of of isolation cells for juveniles in jails or prisons and providing due process for juveniles facing charges in the adult criminal justice system.

6.) Programs McCann created have also impacted the city’s youth.

McCann says her program, known as the Safe City Program, helped reduce juvenile crime in Denver by 20 percent.

7.) McCann is proud of her family and her accomplishments.

With her husband Christopher, the couple has two children. McCann graduated with her law degree from Georgetown University Law School. She graduated magna cum laude from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, with a B.A. in American studies.

McCann proclaimed a glass ceiling in Denver shattered after winning the election. She takes over for Mitch Morrissey, who served 12 years and capped out his term limit.

Learn more about Denver’s newest District Attorney at her campaign website here. Denver7 will continue to cover her actions as the Denver District Attorney.

