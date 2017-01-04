5 ways to survive weather delays, cancellations

Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 5 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:55PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:30PM MST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 12:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 5:03AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 5:03AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:51AM MST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:09AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:51AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
Frontier says those passengers can make one itinerary change and that rules and restrictions on standard change fees, advance purchases, day or time applications, blackouts and minimum/maximum stay requirements will be waived.
Other Airlines operating out of DIA have similar policies regarding weather-related cancellations or delays. It is recommended you check the status of your flight before heading out.
1. Stay away from the airport. There is very little you can accomplish at the airport that you can't accomplish from the comfort of your hotel room or home. The airport is sure to be filled with frustrated travelers, overwhelmed airline personnel and lines, lines, lines.
2. Don't call your airline unless it is absolutely necessary. You're going to hear lots of people telling you to call your airline to check your flight status. Please don't do this. In the case of a major disruption, you could be on hold for hours. If you simply need to check to see your flight status, there's this thing called the Internet. Use it.
3. Use social media. All the airlines employ a person to monitor their social media accounts, most notably Facebook and Twitter. If you tweet your problem and flight confirmation number (or post it on the airline's Facebook page), you'll very likely get a response. Generally, the airline will ask you for a bit more information about your situation and for information on how to contact you. It'll then take the conversation offline to assist you. Here's a short list of airline twitter handles that may come in handy: For American Airlines: @AmericanAir; Delta Airlines: @DeltaAssist; Frontier Airlines: @FlyFrontier; JetBlue: @JetBlue; Southwest Airlines: @SouthwestAir; United: @United.
4. Keep moving forward. Your flight to Washington, D.C., is canceled and there's little hope you'll get there in anything resembling a reasonable amount of time. But can you get to New York City? Boston? Philadelphia? If you're willing to fly to a neighboring city – and foot the bill for a rental car, bus or train ticket – you'll have more choices. Flexibility is key when you're desperate to get somewhere fast.
5. Do not check your luggage. Once you've checked your bags, your options become very limited. Travel light, and the airlines are going to be better equipped to assist you, whether it's by squeezing you into the very last seat to a neighboring city or finding you a seat on a different airline altogether. They can't, and won't, be nearly as helpful if someone needs to track down your checked luggage.