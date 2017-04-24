DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A six-vehicle chain-reaction crash shut down the eastbound lanes of C-470 for several hours during the morning rush Monday.

Both lanes of the highway were shut down between University Boulevard and Quebec. The lanes were later cleared and reopened to traffic.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the left lane in a construction zone. At least five vehicles appeared to have been involved. One of the cars was on its side. There was no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Aerial footage from Airtracker7 showed a school bus near the crash scene, but it wasn't clear if the bus was involved in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol was working a second crash in the area. That crash involved two vehicles and was affecting traffic. Troopers have not said if there were any injuries.