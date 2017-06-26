5 Things to Know: Monday, June 26, 2017

Good morning and happy Monday! Here are five things to know as we kick off another week.

1. Uzbek terrorism suspect in court

Jamshid Muhtorov, first jailed in 2012 on suspicions he was providing support to an Islamic jihadist group, will have a hearing in Denver as a judge determines the terms and conditions of his release.

2. Vigil for missing Colorado officer

A vigil will be held in New York today as the search continues for Colorado police officer and National Guardsman Steven Beare, who is missing in Russia.

3. ‘Pharma Bro’ trial begins

The trial begins today for Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive who drew the ire of many after hiking the price of a drug used by AIDS patients by more than 5,000 percent. He’ll be tried on unrelated charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

4. B-Cycle free access day

Hop on a B-Cycle bike today and you won’t have to pay the daily access fee. The usual usage charges still apply, however, so you’ll have to pay for any trips longer than 30 minutes.

5. Warm weather makes a comeback

After a cool weekend, we’ll see a return to summer-like conditions. Expect temperatures in the 80s and 90s throughout the week.