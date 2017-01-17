5 germiest places during flu season

Deb Stanley
11:46 AM, Jan 17, 2017
flu
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER -- With more than 500 people hospitalized for the flu in Colorado this season, American Family Care has released its list of the top five germiest places.

  • Debit card machines
  • Community pens
  • Hands
  • Cell phones, tablets
  • Gas pumps

The doctors with American Family Care recommend that you don't directly touch an ATM or gas pump handle. Consider covering your hand with a paper towel or a tissue at the gas station and consider using a knuckle on the ATM keys instead of a finger.

When it's rude to avoid a handshake, make sure you wash your hands soon afterwards and avoiding handing your phone or tablet to a friend when showing off photos or apps.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting regional flu activity in Colorado. That's one step below widespread.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top