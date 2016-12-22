5 best local shops for last-minute gifts

DENVER – We are only moments away from the big day, and many of us haven’t even started our Christmas shopping. Don’t worry; there are still plenty of options out there for those procrastinators.

Instead of trying to navigate a crowded mall for those last-minute gifts, Denver7 put together a list of five of our favorite local shops sure to meet the needs of everyone on your list.

The Tattered Cover Book Store

This Denver icon has been around since 1971 and has four locations in the metro area, including its flagship store on the 16th Street Mall. You’ll find the perfect gift for the reader on your list.

Show of Hands

Be THAT person this year - and gift the unique! This Denver shop offers those hand-made gifts that will separate you from the gift-card giver. They are located at 210 Clayton Street in Cherry Creek North.

I Heart Denver

This place has everything Denver, including a T-shirt depicting our city’s two most iconic blue beasts: The red-eyed evil mustang (also known as "Blucifer") and the Convention Center’s blue bear. They have two locations: The 16th Street Mall and Southwest Plaza Mall.

Rockmount Ranch Wear

Is anyone on your list into Western wear? If so, Rockmount Ranch Wear has you covered. This Denver shop has been around for years because they may very well have the best Rhinestone Cowboy gear in the country! Rockmount Ranch Wear is located at 1626 Wazee Street.

M.W. Reynolds

This store has it all for the outdoor enthusiast on your list. They are located at 1735 Stout Street. M.W. Reynolds is open until 6 p.m. on weekdays.

