4 people dead in Arizona plane crash; passengers were headed to Telluride

Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:13PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 5 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:51AM MST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:09AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:51AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
The wreckage was spotted north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim early Tuesday morning. Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said Scottsdale police advised his office about the missing Cessna 210 just before 10 p.m. Monday.
The plane reportedly carried two adults and two children but only three bodies were initially found. The sheriff's office later reported the fourth body had been located.
A Scottsdale police report said the plane carried a mother, father, and two teenage girls.
Shepherd said rescuers had to hike nearly an hour to the site after the wreckage was spotted from the air. No identities have been released.
10:40 p.m.
Searchers in Gila County, Arizona, have found three bodies inside the wreckage of a small plane that was reported overdue on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.
County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said it was spotted crashed north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office was advised of the missing Cessna 210 just before 10 p.m. Monday.
The plane reportedly carried two adults and two children but Shepherd said only three bodies have been found so far. The sheriff said there's no sign anyone walked away from the crash and a fourth body might be in the wreckage.
Shepherd said rescuers had to hike nearly an hour to the site after the wreckage was spotted from the air. No identities have been released.
---
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.