4 children en route to school in Colorado Springs hit by car, hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Four children were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after they were hit by a car while on their way to school Thursday morning near Monroe Elementary School.

The kids were crossing the road just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Chelton Road and Pikes Peak Avenue.

ABC affiliate KRDO reports that witnesses said the crossing guard had stopped traffic to let the children cross the road, but a car turned right into the intersection and hit the children.

A Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman said the department was in the “beginning stages of the investigation” and are working to evaluate whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

KRDO reports the children hit were a kindergartner, first-grader, second-grader and third-grader. The second-grader is in critical condition but is stable according to the police spokesman, Lt. Howard Black.

