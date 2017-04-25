3 Light rail lines shut down after overhead wire breaks

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 33°
DENVER – Commuters on light rail during Tuesday’s rush may be getting to work a little late after a faulty overhead wire shut down several lines.
Light rail lines E, F and H are not running between Broadway and University, according to RTD. Bus shuttles will transport passengers between Broadway, Louisiana and University.
Crews are working to repair the wire. There is no estimated time on when services will be restored.
