25 'powerful' women recognized at gala

CO Women's Chamber of Commerce honorswomen

Nicole Brady
Jan 13, 2017
25 most powerful women of 2017

Nicole Brady emcees 25 most powerful women gala 

"25 most powerful women" honored

Nicole Brady emcees "25 most powerful women" gala

DENVER -- On Jan. 12, the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce honored 25 of the most influential women in the state. 2017 marks five years for the "25 most powerful women" event, meaning 125 women in Colorado have now received the honor.

Denver7 morning anchor and reporter Nicole Brady was the emcee for the awards gala in Denver. The ceremony featured a video clip of each honoree sharing their advice for other women.

CWCC says the women chosen this year serve as role models for other business women for their accomplishments as leaders in business, visionaries, and groundbreakers who inspire others. 

Congratulations to the  2017 Honorees:

  • Cristina Aguilar, Executive Director, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR)
  • Helen Clark Atkeson, Partner, Hogan Lovells
  • Jenifer Brandeberry, Partner, Brandeberry McKenna Public Affairs
  • Courtney Cuff, President & CEO, Gill Foundation
  • Lori Davis, Managing Partner-Denver Office, Grant Thornton
  • Patti Dennis, Director of Recruiting, KUSA 9 News/TEGNA Media
  • Stephanie Donner, Chief Legal & People Officer, Galvanize
  • Jena Hausmann, President & Chief Executive OfficerChildren’s Hospital of Colorado
  • Helena Haynes Carter, Global Inclusion & Diversity Officer, S. Bank
  • Laura Love, Founder, GroundFloor Media
  • Heather Lurie, Development and Strategy Consultant & Director, Electing Women Political Action Committee
  • Cynthia Mares, Arapahoe County Public Trustee & Senior Legal Advisor, Axon Global, Inc.
  • Joelle Martinez, Executive DirectorLatino Leadership Institute – University of Denver
  • Suma Nallapati, Secretary of Technology & State Chief Information Officer, Governor’s Office of Information Technology
  • Glenna Norvelle, Principal, G Force Strategies
  • Barbara O’Brien, President, Catapult Leadership
  • Jane Okun Bomba, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, IHS Markit
  • Cec Ortiz, Project Manager – Colorado Latina Age Wave, Rose Community Foundation
  • Nancy Phillips, President & CEO, ViaWest
  • Molly Rauzi, Chief Technology Officer and Management Consultant, Gagen MacDonald LLC
  • Meshach Rhoades, Partner, Armstrong Teasdale LLP
  • Holli Riebel, Chief Operating Officer, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce
  • Marcelina Rivera, Chief of Staff, Aurora Public Schools
  • Sarah Rockwell, Partner, Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell
  • Tamra Ryan, CEO, Women’s Bean Project

