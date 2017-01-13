25 'powerful' women recognized at gala

DENVER -- On Jan. 12, the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce honored 25 of the most influential women in the state. 2017 marks five years for the "25 most powerful women" event, meaning 125 women in Colorado have now received the honor.
Denver7 morning anchor and reporter Nicole Brady was the emcee for the awards gala in Denver. The ceremony featured a video clip of each honoree sharing their advice for other women.
CWCC says the women chosen this year serve as role models for other business women for their accomplishments as leaders in business, visionaries, and groundbreakers who inspire others.
Congratulations to the 2017 Honorees:
Cristina Aguilar, Executive Director, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR)
Helen Clark Atkeson, Partner, Hogan Lovells
Jenifer Brandeberry, Partner, Brandeberry McKenna Public Affairs
Courtney Cuff, President & CEO, Gill Foundation
Lori Davis, Managing Partner-Denver Office, Grant Thornton
Patti Dennis, Director of Recruiting, KUSA 9 News/TEGNA Media
Stephanie Donner, Chief Legal & People Officer, Galvanize
Jena Hausmann, President & Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Hospital of Colorado
Helena Haynes Carter, Global Inclusion & Diversity Officer, S. Bank
Laura Love, Founder, GroundFloor Media
Heather Lurie, Development and StrategyConsultant & Director, Electing Women Political Action Committee
Cynthia Mares, Arapahoe County Public Trustee & Senior Legal Advisor, Axon Global, Inc.
Joelle Martinez, Executive Director, Latino Leadership Institute – University of Denver
Suma Nallapati, Secretary of Technology & State Chief Information Officer, Governor’s Office of Information Technology
Glenna Norvelle, Principal, G Force Strategies
Barbara O’Brien, President, Catapult Leadership
Jane Okun Bomba, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, IHS Markit
Cec Ortiz, Project Manager – Colorado Latina Age Wave, Rose Community Foundation