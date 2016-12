DENVER -- Denver International Airport officials said 2016 will be a record travel year, with an estimated 58 million people expected by year’s end.

In 2015, 54 million people traveled through the airport.

Heath Montgomery, a DIA spokesman, said 10 percent more travelers are expected by January 2, compared to last year's holiday rush. That's nearly 2.4 million people.

If you traveled through DIA during the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said it will be much of the same into the new year.

At 6:15 a.m. Monday, the airport’s website was reporting wait times at the security checkpoints of ten to 20 minutes.

