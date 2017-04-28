2017 NFL Draft: Broncos select Garett Bolles as 20th overall pick

PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL draft is upon us, and team managers have had to make crucial decisions in their war rooms as they make decisions that will have repercussions for years -- their first-round draft picks in the 2017 NFL draft. That was the case for John Elway, along with the Denver Broncos, as they selected Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick in the draft.

Bolles, an offensive tackle, is expected to immediately bolster the offensive line, a major issue with the Broncos offense last year.

The pick could have immediate impacts on how Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, who are vying for the starting quarterback roles, will act in the pocket.

Draft order and selections of Round 1:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE out of Texas A&M.

2. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers) Mitchell Trubisky, QB out of North Carolina.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears) Solomon Thomas, DE out of Stanford.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB out of LSU.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) Corey Davis, WR out of Western Michigan.

6. New York Jets - Jamal Adams, S out of LSU.

7. Los Angeles Chargers - Mike Williams, WR out of Clemson.

8. Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB out of Stanford.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - John Ross, WR out of Washington.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills) Patrick Mahomes, QB out of Texas Tech.

11. New Orleans Saints - Marshon Lattimore, CB out of Ohio State University.

12. Houston Texans [from Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Deshaun Watson, QB out of Clemson.

13. Arizona Cardinals - Haason Reddick, LB out of Temple.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) Derek Barnett, DE out of Tennessee

15. Indianapolis Colts - Malik Hooker, S out of Ohio State University.

16. Baltimore Ravens - Marlon Humphrey, CB out of Alabama.

17. Washington Redskins - Jonathan Allen, DE out of Alabama.

18. Tennessee Titans - Adoree' Jackson, CB out of USC.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - O.J. Howard, TE out of Alabama

20. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, OT out of University of Utah

21. Detroit Lions - Jarrad Davis, LB out of Florida

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)

