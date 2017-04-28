2017 NFL Draft: Broncos select Garett Bolles as 20th overall pick

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:58PM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 27 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 2:15PM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 1:49PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Freeze Warning issued April 27 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Freeze Watch issued April 27 at 4:23AM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 25 at 8:54PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL draft is upon us, and team managers have had to make crucial decisions in their war rooms as they make decisions that will have repercussions for years -- their first-round draft picks in the 2017 NFL draft. That was the case for John Elway, along with the Denver Broncos, as they selected Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick in the draft.
Bolles, an offensive tackle, is expected to immediately bolster the offensive line, a major issue with the Broncos offense last year.
The pick could have immediate impacts on how Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, who are vying for the starting quarterback roles, will act in the pocket.
Denver7 will post live updates on the draft, including every first-round pick, in the story below.