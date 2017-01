DENVER – Police are looking for the men who shot two people, including a 10-year-old boy, in lower downtown Denver early Sunday morning.

The two victims were shot near 18th and Larimer Streets just as bars let out in LoDo. Paramedics rushed the two male victims to the hospital. Police say the child and the adult victim suffered non life-threatening wounds.

Police say the shooters were two men but no other description was given. It's not known what led up to the shooting.

