EVERGREEN, Colo. -- A crash claimed the lives of two people, police announced Wednesday morning after pulling a car from Bear Creek in Evergreen.

Bystanders called police just after 8 a.m., leading to the discovery of a 2015 Volkswagen that exited the winding roadway. The vehicle traveled into the nearby creek and went below the water.

Police said they have been investigating slowly, but have pulled the vehicle from the water.

Information on the victims of the crash and more isn't yet known. Denver7 will follow this story and update details when more is known.

