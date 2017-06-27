2 Colorado BBQ joints named among the best in country

DENVER – When you think of good barbecue, you might think of states like Tennessee, Texas or Missouri -- but Colorado?!?

Yep, Colorado knows how to BBQ! The Centennial State is home to two barbecue joints that recently ranked among the best in the nation.

National Barbecue News (yes, it’s a thing) crowned GQue Champsionship BBQ and Smokin' Dave's BBQ king of the BBQ game in Colorado and among the 29 best BBQ restaurants in the country.

GQue Champsionship BBQ is no stranger to accolades. The Westminster restaurant’s website includes a virtual trophy case of awards and competitions the restaurant has won over the years.

Smokin' Dave's BBQ, with locations in Denver, Lyons, Estes Park and Longmont, proudly proclaims it honors “the art American barbecue by offering the most succulent, flavorful food around.”

National Barbecue News said the restaurants that make the list are randomly taste-tested by an affiliate of the publication. The designation lasts for 12 months and then the restaurants are retested to see if they can hold on to the honor.