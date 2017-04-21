1 critically injured, neighbors displaced after Boulder apartment fire

Fair
BOULDER – One person was critically injured and an unknown number of people were displaced following an apartment fire in Boulder early Friday morning.
Firefighters got the call around 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call from a woman reporting a domestic disturbance at the apartments in the 4600 block of White Rock Circle.
Residents were evacuated as crews arrived on scene. Firefighters rescued a man from inside and paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.
Displaced neighbors have been moved to a nearby community space and will be in contact with Boulder County Sheriff's Office Advocates and American Red Cross personnel.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
