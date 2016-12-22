Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 22 at 2:05PM MST expiring December 23 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 9:49PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
About 80 percent of flights operated Wednesday, according to Frontier spokesman Jim Faulkner.
The union head said the delays were the worst ever at the airline.
“Our airline was painfully exposed as an ultra-low cost carrier whose business model might be compared to a ‘house of cards,’ incurring an operational meltdown and virtual collapse in the face of weather conditions that other airlines were able to overcome and that are par for the course this time of year,” Ketchum wrote. “The scale of this week’s debacle appears to dwarf anything we have seen in our careers at Frontier.”
The union that represents Frontier's pilots is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the airline. The current contract expires in March.
The letter included comments that Ketchum said he received from Frontier pilots. The employees were not identified and Denver7 did not speak with the employees.
“I have no confidence in (Frontier),” Ketchum said a Frontier captain with 16-years on the job wrote to him.
Another pilot echoed the frustration.
“I am disgraced by how our customers and employees have been treated,” said a pilot with less than a year in the job in the letter.
Ketchum said Tuesday he was satisfied with the explanations he received about what caused the issues when he met with Frontier’s Vice President of Flight Operations, Jimmy Nides.
Wednesday, Ketchum appeared to take a stronger tone about how the company handled issues.
“I am not at all satisfied with the company’s response to their employees in the wake of the weekend events,” he wrote.