DENVER – The Vice President of Customer Experience at Frontier Airlines left the job Wednesday, after resigning last week prior to massive cancellations that stranded thousands of passengers, a Frontier spokesman said Friday afternoon.

Deborah Price joined Frontier two years ago.

Her departure comes among one of the worst weeks for the airline after snow and sick calls by contract workers stranded thousands of passengers and luggage across the country.

“[Price] gave her resignation over a week ago,” Frontier spokesman Jim Faulker, told Denver7. “She agreed to work through the 21st. This has nothing to do with this weekend.”

Price was responsible for Frontier’s inflight and airport services, according to a news release from December of 2014.

Price had served as vice president of Continental Airline’s Houston hub previously.

Frontier apologized to passengers who have expressed their frustration on social media.

The airline received more than 30,000 refund requests, its spokesman said.

The head of Frontier’s pilots union compared the airline to a “house of cards” in a letter to pilots Wednesday. The letter continued several days of harsh criticism of the airline by the union, which is in the process of negotiating a new contract with Frontier.

