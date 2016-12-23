Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued December 23 at 2:38PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:08PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 2:26PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:42AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
DENVER – The Vice President of Customer Experience at Frontier Airlines left the job Wednesday, after resigning last week prior to massive cancellations that stranded thousands of passengers, a Frontier spokesman said Friday afternoon.
Deborah Price joined Frontier two years ago.
Her departure comes among one of the worst weeks for the airline after snow and sick calls by contract workers stranded thousands of passengers and luggage across the country.
“[Price] gave her resignation over a week ago,” Frontier spokesman Jim Faulker, told Denver7. “She agreed to work through the 21st. This has nothing to do with this weekend.”
Price was responsible for Frontier’s inflight and airport services, according to a news release from December of 2014.
Price had served as vice president of Continental Airline’s Houston hub previously.
Frontier apologized to passengers who have expressed their frustration on social media.
The airline received more than 30,000 refund requests, its spokesman said.
The head of Frontier’s pilots union compared the airline to a “house of cards” in a letter to pilots Wednesday. The letter continued several days of harsh criticism of the airline by the union, which is in the process of negotiating a new contract with Frontier.