Frontier: Nearly all flights operating Thursday

DENVER -- Nearly all of Frontier’s flights are operating Thursday, the company spokesman said just days after a breakdown in flights and baggage transports that left many either stranded or without their luggage.

Only two flights have been canceled Thursday, Jim Faulkner, Frontier’s corporate communications head, said around midday.

Frontier has 286 scheduled flights on Thursday. The flight search on Denver International Airport's website shows delays to about a dozen departing flights but most appear to be on time.

The events of the weekend have caught the attention of the United States Department of Transportation. The agency confirms to Denver7 it is monitoring Frontier's response to the situation as it determines whether or not to fine the carrier for customer service related issues.

DELAYED BAGS

All delayed bags have been matched with their owners, but not all bags have been reunited with owners, the airline spokesman said.

It may still take a few days for people to (receive) them,” Faulkner said.

REFUND STATUS

The airline has processed about 20,000 refund requests and has about 11,000 left.

“Customer relations has people on overtime going through all of those requests,” Faulkner said.

Some Frontier customers chose to rent a car when Frontier could not guarantee them an alternate flight out within a day or so.

Faulkner left the door open for some of those people to receive reimbursement.

“They’ll reimburse ground transportation on a case by case basis,” he told investigative reporter Jace Larson in an email Thursday.

A ROUGH WEEK FOR FRONTIER

Unexpected levels of snow and sick calls by contract workers who load bags caused massive delays and cancelations at the airline since Saturday.

Frontier has apologized to passengers who have expressed their frustration on social media.

The head of Frontier’s pilots union compared the airline to a “house of cards” in a letter to pilots Wednesday. The letter continued several days of harsh criticism of the airline by the union, which is in the process of negotiating a new contract with Frontier.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.