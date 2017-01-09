Frontier's COO Bill Meehan, previously in charge of flight operations, resigns

11:12 AM, Jan 9, 2017
DENVER --  Frontier’s executive in charge of flight operations resigned last week for personal reasons, a company spokesman confirmed to Denver7 Investigates Monday after the station learned of the change.

The resignation comes weeks after massive cancelations and delays stranded thousands of Frontier passengers across the country and drew harsh criticism from passengers and the pilot’s union.

Bill Meehan served as the airline’s chief operating officer responsible for flight, inflight, maintenance and airport operations since 2014.

Meehan’s last day with the company was Jan. 3, Frontier spokesman Jim Faulkner said.

The vice president of flight operations, Jim Nides, is now acting chief operating officer.

Meehan’s resignation comes weeks after the Vice President of Customer Experience resigned. Deborah Price announced her resignation before the weekend of significant flight problems in December.

Unexpected levels of snow and sick calls by contract workers who load bags caused massive delays and cancelations at the airline the weekend before Christmas.

Stranded passengers spent days trying to get refunds or find alternate flights.

Frontier apologized to passengers but executives have declined repeated requests by Denver7 reporters for on-camera interviews.

The head of the Frontier pilot’s union compared the airline to a “house of cards” in a December letter to pilots.

The pilot's union in the process of negotiating a new contract with Frontier.

