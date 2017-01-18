FBI: Arrest made after bomb threat on flight from San Diego to Denver

DENVER – The FBI arrested a passenger on a United flight from San Diego to Denver on Monday after government officials say he wrote a note claiming there was a bomb on the flight.

Cameron Korth faces a charge of “maliciously conveying false information,” Denver7 Investigates learned Wednesday.

A different passenger in the bathroom found a note claiming there was a bomb onboard and told the flight crew who alerted authorities.

United flight 231 safely landed in Denver and was moved to an isolated runway where passengers spoke with investigators.

They were asked to write hand-written statements and one of the passenger’s handwriting closely matched that of the note.

Eventually one passenger admitted to writing the note and was arrested Monday night, Denver7 Investigates learned.

Charges were initially filed under seal.

The defendant is expected to appear in federal count Wednesday afternoon.

The flight had 149 passengers and five crew members.

Jace Larson is an award-winning investigative reporter for Denver7 Investigates. If you have a story idea or a tip for Jace, email or text him at jace@thedenverchannel.com or 720-270-1468. You can remain anonymous. Connect with Jace on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.