Teens missing after leaving group home in Westminster, police say

Oscar Contreras
8:01 PM, Apr 21, 2017
9:27 PM, Apr 21, 2017
WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Westminster Police are asking for your help to find two missing Westminster teens who left a group home Thursday evening.

Owen Hanson, 18 and Brennan Burchard, 17, left their group home in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Church Ranch Road sometime before 6 p.m., police said in a missing person’s alert sent to local media Friday.

Both teens function at a 9-year-old level.

Police also said Hanson requires medication which he did not take with him.

Hanson is 5-foot-6 tall and weighs around 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with green and blue highlights. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with green palm trees and grey sweatpants.

Burchard is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 103 pounds. He was brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans.

If you spot the teens, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

