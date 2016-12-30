Colorado's Freedom Riders will participate in Donald Trump's inaugural parade

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A group from Weld County will be among the participants in Donald Trump inaugural parade next month.

The Freedom Riders, a group of female riders who perform at rodeos and other events, were in President George W. Bush's inaugural parade in 2005 and President Barack Obama's inaugural parade in 2009, according to our partners at the Greeley Tribune.

President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to be in the inaugural parade on January 20. The Freedom Riders are the only group from Colorado that are listed so far.

The other groups include a cavalry detachment from Fort Hood, a 4-H Equestrian Drill Team from Kentucky, a Caisson Platoon from Virginia, the Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums and several high school and college marching bands.

Tickets to the inaugural swearing-in ceremony may be requested from members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Tickets are not needed for the parade.

