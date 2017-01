PARKER, Colo. – A sergeant with the Parker Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit is mourning the death of his horse after the animal was put down earlier this week.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the horse -- named Alaska -- was hospitalized for an esophageal obstruction, also called esophageal choke, on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old horse’s condition deteriorated through the night and Alaska was euthanized Monday morning.

The police department said that unlike K-9 officers, Mounted Patrol horses are personal pets of the officers who work with them and Alaska’s death was hard on his companion, Sgt. Joe Cummings.

The police department said Sgt. Cummings is in the process of choosing a new horse, which should be ready for patrol soon.

