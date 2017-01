PARKER, Colo. – Two neighbors and their pets are safe after their homes caught fire Friday evening in Parker.



Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Horseshoe Lane and Club Drive at around 7:53 p.m.

Eighty-two personnel were on scene within nine minutes, according to South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Dustin Kern.



A fire reportedly started between the two homes and spread to both. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Only one homeowner was inside one of the homes but got out without injury.



Two pets were also rescued from the neighboring home. The owner or owners were not inside that home at the time of the blaze, Kern said.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

