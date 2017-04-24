5 injured, including firefighter, in Loveland motel explosion

LOVELAND, Colo. – Five people were injured, including a firefighter, after an explosion at a motel in Loveland Saturday evening.



Firefighters were responding to a medical call in the area of East Eisenhower Boulevard and Monroe Avenue when the explosion occurred at around 6:44 p.m., according to a Loveland Police Department spokesperson.

Two people were taken to a local hospital and two others were treated at the scene. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries after being hit in the head by debris.

The unit at the center of the explosion was boarded up on Sunday morning.

Denver7 spoke with people living at the complex who said Rosebud provides apartment-style living for several families.

Resident Michelle Carrier said she saw another resident being loaded into an ambulance in the unrelated medical call when the explosion happened.

"The ambulance was pulling out and the firefighters were getting ready to leave. There was three of them, and just as they were walking past that truck is when it blew," Michelle said.

Besides being thankful fire crews were already on-scene, neighbors said this was one of the few times the kids in the complex weren't playing in the lot.

"There's usually at least, anywhere from four to six kids running around here, playing." Michelle said.

Officials will resume their investigation into what caused the explosion and subsequent fire on Monday morning.

In the meantime, Rosebud residents are hoping they can help.

"One guy already talking, 'I know how to do this, I know how to do that,' and 'My husband works with concrete.' So, I think we're going to pull together as a little family here and hopefully get life back on the right track," Michelle told Denver7.

Police said in total, twelve people were left without a home, but the Red Cross stepped in to help.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.